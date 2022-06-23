Subscribe
News

Visa, First Abu Dhabi Bank, DBWC launch She's Next initiative in UAE

Thursday 23 June 2022 08:05 CET | News

Global digital payments processor and card scheme Visa has announced the launch of its first She’s Next initiative in UAE, aiming to economically empower local women entrepreneurs. 

The programme was launched in partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) and represents a global advocacy tool designed to bring practical insights to small businesses, including networking, mentoring, and new funding opportunities. 

Since 2020, Visa has invested over USD 2.2 million in more than 200 grants and coaching programmes for women SME owners through its She’s Next initiative, in countries like the US, Canada, India, and Ireland. 

A recent study launched by the cards processor has found that the majority of women (86%) mentioned receiving funding for their SMEs has been a challenge, with 76% of them stating that they used their own savings to start their business. Moreover, 41% of women consider that gender stereotypes have a negative impact on their entrepreneurial work, while 51% of them said they would use the additional funding to invest in new technologies or for advertising and marketing purposes. 


Visa

