News

Venmo introduces its new credit card, Visa powered

Tuesday 6 October 2020 15:30 CET | News

Venmo, the mobile payment service owned by PayPal, has introduced its new credit card, issued by Synchrony and powered by the Visa network.
Via the Venmo app, users will be able to manage their physical card, with options for tracking finances, automatic cash back on every eligible purchase, a personalised rewards experience, as well as the ability to create a virtual card.

Additionally, the credit card comes equipped with an RFID-enabled chip, so customers can tap to pay at the POS, allowing for minimal contact. It also allows its cardholders to access the Zero Liability Policy feature by Visa, which protects them from being responsible for unauthorised charges made with their account or account information, in addition to emergency cash transfers and travel protection services.

The new credit card can be used everywhere Visa credit cards are accepted – it is now available for select customers to apply using the latest version of the Venmo app, and it will be available to all eligible US customers in the coming months. 


