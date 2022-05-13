|
Veem expands payment options for SMBs

Tuesday 3 May 2022 14:45 CET | News

Online payments solution provider Veem has rolled out new functionalities, including enhanced card options and ACH for SMBs.

Credit cards are a tool for small businesses to manage cash flow and Veem is expanding their card offerings to allow the small businesses they serve to accept cards without having to set up a merchant account. Veem also enabled faster ACH, allowing their SMB clients to manage their payment delivery time from three business days to one business day, providing greater control of domestic payables.

A recent survey conducted by Veem in March 2022 revealed that 33% of small businesses are cutting back on purchases to keep expenses down and manage cash flow amid inflation. With rising prices affecting small and medium sized businesses globally, Veem’s payment capabilities provide flexible domestic and international payment options to give businesses more control over paying and getting paid.

In addition, Veem and Visa are collaborating to bring more control, choice, and optionality to their cash flow management suite by including Visa credit cards and Visa Direct for real time money movement and access to send currency around the world.


