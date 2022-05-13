Veem expands payment options for SMBs

Credit cards are a tool for small businesses to manage cash flow and Veem is expanding their card offerings to allow the small businesses they serve to accept cards without having to set up a merchant account. Veem also enabled faster ACH, allowing their SMB clients to manage their payment delivery time from three business days to one business day, providing greater control of domestic payables.
A recent survey conducted by Veem in March 2022 revealed that 33% of small businesses are cutting back on purchases to keep expenses down and manage cash flow amid inflation. With rising prices affecting small and medium sized businesses globally, Veem’s payment capabilities provide flexible domestic and international payment options to give businesses more control over paying and getting paid.
In addition, Veem and Visa are collaborating to bring more control, choice, and optionality to their cash flow management suite by including Visa credit cards and Visa Direct for real time money movement and access to send currency around the world.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions