News

Veem and Visa collaborate for digital money movement capabilities

Friday 15 October 2021 14:57 CET | News

US-based payment service provider Veem has partnered with Visa to give customers access to new card programmes and cross-border money movement capabilities.

Veem clients will have the ability to immediately generate and issue virtual Visa payment cards that can be used for business payments to third parties like suppliers, or for general business expenses. The card programme, combined with Veem's existing spend management tools, will provide reconciliation and financial benefits to Veem clients, helping to digitise and streamline their manual processes.

Veem is also using Visa Direct to enable its US clients to send money directly to a bank account or eligible Visa card in over 160 currencies. Visa Direct helps allow businesses to move money to billions of endpoints worldwide.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, Visa, spend management, cross-border payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United States
