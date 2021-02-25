|
Vantik, Mastercard launch debit card for retirement savings in Germany

Thursday 25 February 2021 13:08 CET | News

The Germany-based pensiontech Vantik and Mastercard have announced a partnership to release a new debit card in order to facilitate saving for retirement.

For this release, Vantik and Mastercard have partnered with the banking-as-a-service-platform Vodeno. The cooperation has resulted in a free debit Mastercard with long-term savings, that will be available as of April 2021. Users to wish to use this new debit card can join a waiting list to receive the Vantikcard in advance. The users of the Vantikcard receive 1% cashback on every purchase, which is automatically invested into a sustainable pension fund. The Vantikcard can be connected to any favored bank account, and also supports Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Vodeno offers a ‘banking-as-a-service’ platform that delivers financial services for banks, lenders, and merchants. Vantik aims to simplify pension savings through a debit Mastercard which allows cashback from Vantikcard payments to go directly into a pension portfolio.

