Vanta fintech launches credit card for startups with Marqeta

Marqeta has announced that it has helped Vanta fintech to launch its next generation credit card for startups.
Using the Marqeta platform, Vanta has build its credit card offering in just three months, providing startups with a one-stop solution for obtaining credit.
Marqeta’s instant card issuing capabilities will give Vanta customers access to an unlimited number of physical and virtual cards for employees and departments. Once signed up, businesses can start issuing cards to employees within seconds, allowing startups to access finance at short notice for a range of purposes. Using Marqeta’s platform, Vanta customers have the flexibility to set spending controls and limits on individual cards, allowing its customers to gain real-time control and transparency over spend.
Powered by the Marqeta platform, Vanta customers can set up controls on their physical and virtual cards, through their mobile app and website. This includes setting daily or monthly spending limits, as well as the ability to freeze a card at any time. Soon, customers will be able to control a card’s type of spend, such as being limited to payments on just food and drink if it has been issued for a corporate event or travel for certain employees. Vanta is also using Marqeta’s fraud detection capabilities, which work in real-time to make decisions about whether a transaction is fraudulent prior to authorisation.
