News

US-based fintech Cred.ai releases AI-powered credit card

Friday 14 August 2020 14:27 CET | News

Startup Cred.ai has launched a new banking platform specifically for millennials, along with a solid metal credit card. 

The company reported that it has been spending more than three years to build its platform, which is designed to allow consumers to elevate their financial services experience. Cred.ai reported that its core consumer product functions through the combination of an FDIC insured deposit account, the Unicorn Card Visa credit card, and the cred.ai mobile app. 

All users will receive a full face true metal card, 24/7 phone support answered by a human and not a robot, instant deposits, mobile check capture, payroll and other direct deposits two days early, and an onboarding process that allows users to start spending within minutes of applying. 

