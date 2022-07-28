Subscribe
Upgrade OneCard is a single card for regular and flexible payments

Thursday 28 July 2022 14:12 CET | News

US-based fintech Upgrade has launched OneCard to give users a single card for ‘Pay Now’ and ‘Pay Later’.

Upgrade OneCard combines the benefits of both credit and debit cards. Designating purchases as Pay Now helps users stay within budget and avoid any interest or fee charges, while using Pay Later lets users spread their payments over time.

Users earn rewards on both Pay Now and Pay Later purchases: 3% cashback on many everyday purchases including restaurants, gas stations, and drug stores, and 2% cashback on all other purchases when combined with an Upgrade Rewards Checking Account. Both options offer the fraud protection of credit cards.

Upgrade OneCard is a credit card that includes a Pay Now option which pays off selected purchases automatically from the cardholder's bank account the day after the purchase settles. This can help users avoid creating unintentional credit card debt on everyday charges that they intend to pay for right away. For purchases that users want to pay for over a few months or years, the Pay Later option lets them pay off their purchases with fixed instalment plans. Upgrade OneCard is a Visa card and all charges will settle through the Visa network.


