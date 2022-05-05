|
Up Sí Vale optimises its digital payment solutions through BPC

Thursday 5 May 2022

Mexico-based prepaid card issuer Up Sí Vale has selected payments solution provider BPC to drive its growth and digital transformation.

Up Sí Vale offers a range of prepaid ‘all-in-one’ services consisting of vouchers, mobile applications, and web platforms, which enable daily customer activities including pantry, food purchases, fuel payments, services, and travel expenses. It belongs to the Up Group, a cooperative based in the European Union, which operates in 22 countries and serves more than 25 million customers around the world.

Following the launch of a new digital transformation programme, which aims to encourage the development of Up Sí Vale and bring more efficiency to its payments business, BPC has been chosen to support the company. BPC will enable innovative payment services, including the ability to tip. It will also route transactions through the SmartVista Switch and enable fraud prevention solutions provided by the SmartVista suite.

BPC officials stated that Up Sí Vale will gain increased freedom and speed with the control and orchestration capacity for establishing rate rules and authorisation processes, based on the specific rights of merchants. With SmartVista, Sí Vale has solutions in the market that will help them gain speed, innovation, and protection.


Keywords: Issuer, prepaid card, digitalisation, Visa, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: BPC, Up Sí Vale
Countries: Mexico
BPC

Up Sí Vale

