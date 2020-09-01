Sections
News

UnionPay launches digital card across Mainland China

Tuesday 1 September 2020 13:01 CET | News

China-based financial services company UnionPay has launched its digital bankcard, teaming with commercial banks, mobile phone manufacturers, key merchants, and payment institutions. 

The process of card application and collection is completely digitalised, providing cardholders with a new generation of payment experience. The digital debit and credit card launched this time within and outside Mainland China. Services are delivered digitally to satisfy multiple payment demands such as purchases, cash deposits and withdrawals, bank transfers, mobile QuickPass payments, and QR code payments.

Users around the world can apply for cards, link them, and use them through various platforms, including the UnionPay App, bank apps, and e-wallets developed by mobile phone manufacturers. They can pay with mobile QuickPass or QR code by tapping on the screen to access the contactless card or the QR code. Sensitive information, such as the card number and expiry date, is protected throughout the payment process by all-around technologies including tokenization and real-time risk monitoring. The funds and personal data are thus safeguarded. 

More: Link


