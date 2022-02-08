|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

UnionPay International expands globally with Fiserv

Tuesday 8 February 2022 09:48 CET | News

US-based payments service provider Fiserv has announced the expansion of its relationship with UnionPay International to facilitate the latter with cards issuance across international markets.

UnionPay will leverage the footprint and global capabilities of Fiserv to enable more businesses outside of Mainland China to accept UnionPay cards. Company officials stated that the partnership has enabled them to optimise online and in-store acceptance, accelerate business localisation, and improve planning for businesses around the world.

Going forward, the two companies will expand UnionPay virtual and physical card issuing globally and enable UnionPay acceptance via Carat from Fiserv. An integration with the Carat omnichannel commerce platform will streamline acceptance of UnionPay cards by enterprise businesses worldwide. Through an API, businesses using Carat can support settlement of UnionPay transactions, consolidate global reporting and reconciliation within a single merchant account, and deliver cost efficiencies via payments optimisation and chargeback management.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Fiserv, UnionPay, partnership, virtual card, Issuer, expansion, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like