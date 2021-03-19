|
UnionPay expands to 180 countries and regions

Friday 19 March 2021 13:28 CET | News

UnionPay International (UPI) has extended to 180 countries and regions, over half of which accept UnionPay mobile payments. 

With its network, UPI is striving to serve more overseas residents, facilitate China's exchange with other countries, and improve the internal and external circulations.

Three million merchants outside Mainland China were enabled for UnionPay card acceptance last year, improving the coverage in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific to 70%, 70%, and 90% respectively. UnionPay QR payment or mobile QuickPass are now supported by more than eight million merchants in 93 countries and regions outside Mainland China.


