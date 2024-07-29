Subscribe
UnionPay expands European travel benefits network

Monday 29 July 2024 15:41 CET | News

UnionPay has augmented European travel with 80% merchant acceptance and summer offers in 20 countries, providing convenient payment options for tourists.

 

In 2024, improved air capacity and visa-free policies have boosted China-Europe tourism, increasing cross-border payment demand. Over 80% of European merchants, especially in France, the UK, and Italy, now accept UnionPay cards.

Benefits for UnionPay cardholders

During the 2024 summer vacation, a large number of department stores and shopping villages in Europe have launched exclusive offers for UnionPay cardholders. In addition, 20 countries including France and the United Kingdom have also introduced UnionPay exchange rate discounts, making payments during the journey both convenient and cost-effective.

Europe is a popular summer destination for Chinese tourists, with over 90% of countries and regions in the region offering UnionPay services.

The overall acceptance rate of UnionPay at merchants' point-of-sale terminals exceeds 80% in Europe, with over 6 million terminals supporting UnionPay mobile contactless payments.

In addition, an increasing number of European merchants have started to accept UnionPay QR code payments. Tourists can conveniently choose to pay with their cards, scan QR codes, or use mobile payment methods based on their own preferences while traveling in the region.

Catering to multiple travel needs

UnionPay International enhances outbound tourist payment experiences by integrating services across dining, accommodation, transportation, and shopping. Over 90 airlines and platforms like Trip.com support UnionPay.

Tourists enjoy exclusive discounts at top European stores and favourable exchange rates in 20 countries. UnionPay cards also facilitate easy local and intercity transport in Spain and Italy.

Additionally, UnionPay offers tax refund services and improved payment experiences for European tourists in China, expanding its global acceptance network and introducing the SplendorPlus Card for foreign visitors.


