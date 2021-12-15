|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

UnionPay and EASI to launch virtual cards

Wednesday 15 December 2021 14:01 CET | News

China-based card scheme UnionPay International has partnered with Australia-based food delivery app EASI to launch virtual cards.

UnionPay would launch virtual cards together with EASI in Australia and New Zealand, which provides various online and in-store promotion benefits offered by UnionPay. The cards can be used for ecommerce websites as well as in-store.

UnionPay company officials said that the company is providing a full-suite issuing tools from processing, card management and SaaS-based platform to fit the rapid growth for Fintech companies such as EASI. By issuing with UnionPay, companies like EASI will be able to expand their business from online to offline by leveraging the acceptance network, marketing resources, and technology from UnionPay.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: virtual card, UnionPay, partnership, product launch, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like