Uber and Marqeta announce global card issuing partnership

According to the press release, Marqeta is already supporting the global growth of Uber Eats through this new partnership, and will serve as Uber’s card issuing partner for future projects. Besides, Uber will rely on Marqeta’s modern card issuing technology as a key part of the financial infrastructure that will support its ecosystem of apps, which have more than 100 million monthly global users.
Marqeta’s platform helps businesses issue physical, virtual, or tokenized cards while significantly reducing time to market. Uber plans to integrate Marqeta technology across multiple product verticals, and use the Marqeta platform in several major international markets. Uber Eats is now live with Marqeta in the US, with European expansion ambitions. Following this initial use case, Marqeta and Uber plan to continue their partnership into new verticals and geographies.
Overall, Uber will make use of Marqeta’s card issuing technology to streamline its payments experiences and facilitate interfaces throughout its wider ecosystem. Marqeta’s tech will help Uber provide its users with one central payment experience across multiple modes of transit, and help Uber create new efficiencies in its Eats product.
