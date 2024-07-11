Travelex expands pre-paid card currency offering

Travelex announces its has included seven more currencies to its pre-paid currency card, the Travelex Money Card (TMC). Customers can now upload and spend Norwegian Krone, Danish Krone, Icelandic Krona, Hungarian Forint, Thai Baht, Hong Kong Dollar, and Singapore Dollar on their TMC, taking the total number of currencies available on the card to 22.
The seven currencies have been added as a result of growing demand for Asian currencies as travel across Asia continues to rebound post-pandemic, and Travelex’s commitment to growing its TMC currency range, including across Europe.
The launch of the new currencies marks another milestone in Travelex’s digital transformation journey, which has seen the FX company increase investment into and development of its digital infrastructure and products. In 2023, Travelex introduced an automated, self-service digital kiosk at London Heathrow, which followed the launch of its ATM click-and-collect product. Travelex has also been investing in new digital, self-serve concept stores across its international portfolio, as well as upgrading its backend and cloud digital infrastructure.
Commenting on this development, officials from Travelex said that as one of the only global providers with cash and card offering, their proposition enables consumers with the ‘best of both’, offering travel money solutions that work for all needs. With the TMC expanding its currency offering, they are proud to offer customers convenience, flexibility, and security when spending money abroad.
Founded in 1976, Travelex has grown into a specialist in foreign exchange products, solutions, and services, operating in over 20 countries. The company has established a network of ATMs and stores in top international airports, major transport hubs, premium shopping malls, and city centres. Travelex also offers a robust online and mobile foreign exchange platform, processing and delivering foreign currency orders for major banks, travel agencies, supermarkets, and hotels worldwide.
Travelex sources and distributes large quantities of foreign currency banknotes for wholesale customers, including central banks and international financial institutions. The company also offers various remittance and international money transfer products globally. The Travelex Money Card, issued by PrePay Technologies under a license from Mastercard International, is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority for issuing electronic money and payment instruments.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions