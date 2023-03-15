Timpson, B&M, and EG Group partner with American Express

American Express cardmembers can now use their card at retailer Timpson across its portfolio of approximately 2,000 stores. Furthermore, as part of a new agreement with EG Group, Amex is now accepted at over 1,000 food-to-go locations on petrol station forecourts and motorway services in franchise outlets such as Starbucks, Subway, and Burger King.
Fast-growing variety retailer B&M has begun accepting Amex in its 700+ stores nationwide, demonstrating that access to Amex’s loyal and high-spending cardmember base is attractive to merchants across the retail landscape.
Complementing this, American Express has increased coverage across the home improvement sector with acceptance in Dulux Decorating Centres, City Plumbing, and Tapi Carpets stores nationwide. Charities Sue Ryder and British Heart Foundation (BHF) have also recently signed, adding to Amex’s existing acceptance in the charity shop sector. BHF will begin accepting Amex payments in its retail stores later in 2023.
Officials from American Express, said that in the UK, their cardmembers can use their card at more places than ever before, and they remain committed to ensuring that Amex is accepted wherever they want to shop. They are experiencing increased momentum, significantly expanding their coverage because both large and small merchants see the value Amex offers, which includes access to their loyal and high-spending cardmembers.
The new signings join an increasing number of businesses that see the value of accepting American Express, which includes every major supermarket chain and most high-street retailers in the UK.
Along with the growing number of larger merchants, there are more UK small businesses on American Express’ network than before – over a third (37%) more than in 2022. When it comes to backing them, American Express is founder and principal supporter of Small Business Saturday, the grassroots, not-for-profit campaign. The company's popular ‘Shop Small campaign’- incentivising and rewarding Cardmembers to spend in participating small businesses – also returns later in 2023.
Globally, the number of places that accept American Express has more than doubled since 2017, giving existing and new cardmembers more and more places to spend, as per the press release.
