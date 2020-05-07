Sections
News

Thumbzup, First Distribution partner to process card transactions in Azure

Tuesday 5 May 2020 14:15 CET | News

South-Africa based PSP Thumbzup and cloud service distributor First Distribution have joined hands to start processing card transactions in Microsoft’s Azure Cloud.

Thumbzup’s Mobility Transaction Platform is now processing card-present transactions in Microsoft’s Azure Cloud, after securing the required PCI-DSS and PCI-PIN and P2PE certifications. The acquiring banks are introduced to the Azure platform via a cloud connect link and into the cloud-based switch with a cross-connect link into their data centres.

First Distribution will help Thumbzup with growing the cloud practices by utilising Microsoft’s technology. Microsoft offers data security features, such as the ‘always encrypted’ capabilities in SQL Server, meaning that data is protected, even when in motion, and built-in threat detection intelligence in Azure SQL Database that uses machine learning to automatically identify and prevent potential security breaches, as related by itweb.co.za. 

More: Link


Keywords: Thumbzup, First Distribution, Microsoft, Azure Cloud, PSP, card transaction processing, PCI-DSS, PCI-PIN, P2PE, machine learning
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: South Africa
