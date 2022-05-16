|
The Bank of Punjab partners with Mastercard

Monday 16 May 2022 14:21 CET | News

Pakistan-based Bank of Punjab (BOP) has announced it will issue Mastercard debit and credit cards to its customers.

The agreement will see BOP issuing Mastercard debit and credit cards to its customers and enable point-of-sale (POS) and ecommerce acquiring, utilising Mastercard’s gateway services platform.

Bank’s officials stated that cards and payments are critical components of their digital banking strategy to provide ease and convenience to customers. They have developed a proposition for their cards with the help of Mastercard as they seek to give customers value with every transaction. They are bringing learning from international markets to Pakistan and the partnership with Mastercard is playing a role in digitisation of retail, as well government initiatives.

Representative from Pakistan said that Pakistan is fast embracing digital payments and the opportunities it presents to people and communities. They are delighted to deepen their longstanding partnership with the Bank of Punjab through this launch. Together, they are committed to offering payment solutions to support the country’s digital transformation ambitions.


