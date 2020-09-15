|
Tangerine Bank and Visa Canada team up to introduce new Visa debit card

Tuesday 15 September 2020 12:46 CET | News

Canada-based Tangerine Bank has announced giving chequing clients a new way to pay with Visa Debit, which will be available in two card designs for clients to choose from. 

 

Using Visa's scale and global acceptance footprint, Tangerine Bank is the first exclusively digital bank in Canada to offer Visa Debit, according to the bank’s press release.

As an enhancement to the Tangerine Chequing Account, Tangerine clients will be able to pay for online and international‡ purchases where Visa Debit is accepted directly with money from their chequing account. This will give clients more control over their spending – from shopping at their favourite online stores to online subscriptions and recurring bill payments – and added security features like Visa Zero Liability protection.

Tangerine chequing clients will also be able to use Visa Debit for in-app purchases and for popular rideshare and food delivery apps




Keywords: Tangerine Bank, Visa, debit card, product launch, Canada, North America, Visa Debit, in-app purchases, Visa Zero Liability protection
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Canada
