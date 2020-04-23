Sections
News

Stripe introduces global card support, card self-issuing, and revenue engine improvements

Friday 24 April 2020 14:06 CET | News

US-based payment technology company Stripe has introduced global card networks support, revenue optimisation engine updates, and a new API that allows US businesses to self-issue cards. 

 

Stripe now provides support for processing card transactions through direct integrations with global card networks, such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, JCB, and China Union Pay.

The company’s updated revenue optimisation engine applies ML (machine learning) technology used in its fraud prevention tool Radar to develop a bank-specific profile. The goal is to maximise authorisation rates without increasing fraud rates.

Stripe Issuing, a self-service card issuing product, offers a programmable infrastructure for cards that reduces the time required to create a card: two minutes for virtual cards, two days for physical cards.


Keywords: Stripe, global card support, card self-issuing, revenue engine, PSP, US, United States, API, processing card transactions, ML, machine learning, Radar, fraud prevention tool, virtual cards, physical cards, fraud rates
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United States
