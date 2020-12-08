|
Stocard selects Moorwand for issuing and BIN sponsorship services

Tuesday 8 December 2020 12:07 CET | News

Moorwand has announced that it has been selected by Germany-based fintech Stocard for issuing and BIN sponsorship services in the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands and Italy.

Stocard allows consumers to manage all loyalty cards, coupons and offers from their favourite brands in one app and save money with every purchase. With over 50 million customers globally, Stocard is looking to offer this end-to-end experience in additional European markets.

By partnering with Moorwand to provide a virtual card linked to its mobile wallet, Stocard users can have the best of both worlds.

Stocard is using Moorwand’s e-money license to issue its virtual debit card, powered by Mastercard, and Global Processing Services is the issuer processor for all transactions. The virtual card is accessible to Stocard’s Mobile Wallet. Android users have access to the virtual card directly in the Stocard app through host card emulation (HCE) technology. For iOS devices, Stocard supports Apple Pay.

