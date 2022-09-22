Subscribe
News

Spreedly presents Paysafe's payment gateway to merchants in UK and Europe

Thursday 22 September 2022 15:19 CET | News

US-based payment orchestration platform Spreedly has announced it with offer Paysafe’s gateway to its international merchant base.

 

Paysafe joins Spreedly’s Partnership Programme to become part of its diversified and inclusive ecosystem which offers multiple payments services globally, with 120+ available integrations from a single point of connection. The programme helps drive faster customer acquisition and stronger revenue growth for businesses, and increased value to merchants, platforms, and other customers.

Augmenting card payments

Through Paysafe’s payment gateway, merchants are able to process card transactions seamlessly across multiple countries and currencies. Using Paysafe’s services, merchants can accept payments in over 40 currencies and support a large range of local payment methods, underpinned by the deep regulatory expertise and compliance required to process cross-border payments effectively and expand into new regions.

The partnership between Paysafe and Spreedly initially launched in the UK and Europe, with a particular focus on ecommerce, retail, travel, crypto, and financial services where both companies have a strong existing footprint. The two companies plan to extend the partnership into North America and Latin America.

Spreedly’s officials explained that their partners join the programme to signal to the market their commitment to building an inclusive payments ecosystem, full of potential for payment services providers as well as the merchants, merchant aggregators, and marketplaces. The company welcomes the addition of Paysafe’s innovative and robust payment solutions as it continues to see growth in transaction volume throughout the EU driven by merchants and merchant aggregators interested in the benefits of payments orchestration.

More information on Paysafe

Paysafe is a specialised payments platform. Its purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of over USD 120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.

Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics, and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.


