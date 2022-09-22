Spreedly presents Paysafe's payment gateway to merchants in UK and Europe

Paysafe joins Spreedly’s Partnership Programme to become part of its diversified and inclusive ecosystem which offers multiple payments services globally, with 120+ available integrations from a single point of connection. The programme helps drive faster customer acquisition and stronger revenue growth for businesses, and increased value to merchants, platforms, and other customers.
Through Paysafe’s payment gateway, merchants are able to process card transactions seamlessly across multiple countries and currencies. Using Paysafe’s services, merchants can accept payments in over 40 currencies and support a large range of local payment methods, underpinned by the deep regulatory expertise and compliance required to process cross-border payments effectively and expand into new regions.
The partnership between Paysafe and Spreedly initially launched in the UK and Europe, with a particular focus on ecommerce, retail, travel, crypto, and financial services where both companies have a strong existing footprint. The two companies plan to extend the partnership into North America and Latin America.
Spreedly’s officials explained that their partners join the programme to signal to the market their commitment to building an inclusive payments ecosystem, full of potential for payment services providers as well as the merchants, merchant aggregators, and marketplaces. The company welcomes the addition of Paysafe’s innovative and robust payment solutions as it continues to see growth in transaction volume throughout the EU driven by merchants and merchant aggregators interested in the benefits of payments orchestration.
Paysafe is a specialised payments platform. Its purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of over USD 120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.
Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics, and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions