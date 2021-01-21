|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Spirit Airlines rolls out Free Spirit loyalty programme and new credit cards

Friday 22 January 2021 13:38 CET | News

Spirit Airlines has launched the Free Spirit loyalty programme and unveiled a pair of new credit cards with benefits that make every aspect of the new Free Spirit fly faster and further.

According to the press release, the new Free Spirit is built around points because rewards will be based on dollars spent instead of miles flown. Members can earn points on every booking, every bag and every Big Front Seat – plus all kinds of purchases on the new Free Spirit credit cards. Here is what makes those points so easy to earn and redeem:

  • Free Spirit members earn points for fares and double the points for all the optional extras;

  • Points do not expire as long as members make one qualifying transaction to earn or redeem every 12 months. Free Spirit credit cardholders’ points do not expire as long as their card account remains open;

  • Eligible members can get More Go by using Points Pooling to combine points with up to eight friends and family members and earn reward flights faster;

  • Members can use Points + Cash to book even faster and fly sooner by redeeming as few as 1,000 points and using dollars to cover the rest of the fare.

Furthermore, Spirit applied that same flexibility to the new Free Spirit Travel Mastercard and Free Spirit Travel More Mastercard. The airline worked with longtime partner Bank of America to develop eye-catching card designs inspired by the carrier’s signature yellow and black planes, accompanied by a list of benefits tailored to the new loyalty programme.

Besides, the Free Spirit credit cards reward Guests with extra points for spending on Spirit Airlines. Plus, the Free Spirit Travel More Mastercard comes with an introductory offer of 40,000 bonus points and a USD 100 companion flight voucher after qualifying purchase.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Spirit Airlines, launch, Free Spirit, loyalty programme, credit cards, Free Spirit Travel Mastercard, Free Spirit Travel More Mastercard, cards
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like