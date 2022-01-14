|
|
|
|
|
|
Snapdeal and BoB Financial to issue RuPay credit cards

Friday 14 January 2022 15:01 CET | News

India-based ecommerce platform Snapdeal has partnered with BoB Financial and NPCI to launch co-branded RuPay credit cards for online customers based in smaller cities.

The new card will be launched in March 2022 and will provide extra rewards and benefits while shopping on Snapdeal or other transaction points. The ecommerce platfrom’s officials statet that the synergies of this partnership will help accelerate adoption of digital payments, especially among users living beyond India’s metros and tier-1 cities.

Snapdeal mentioned it receives more than 86% of its orders from outside the metros, with over 72 % from buyers living in tier-2 cities and smaller cities. The ecommerce company hosts a selection of value-priced merchandise across fashion, home, beauty and personal care, general merchandise, and other categories. 


More: Link


