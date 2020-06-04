Sections
News

SmartMetric, ServiRed team up for biometric cards with Advantis EMV chip

Thursday 4 June 2020 09:30 CET | News

US-based biometric software company SmartMetric has entered into an agreement with ServiRed to manufacture and launch a biometric fingerprint-activated credit card. 

The card has been incorporated with the Advantis EMV Chip and operating system. Advantis is an issuing technology based on the Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) standards, providing the entire infrastructure necessary for payments processing.

ServiRed and Spain-based payments processer Redsys jointly own the Advantis business unit, although they operate separately. However, the original licensing agreement between SmartMetric and ServiRed to make a biometric credit card using Advantis tech is assigned to Redsys as its legal owner.


Keywords: SmartMetric, partnership, ServiRed, biometrics, cards, Advantis, EMV chip, US, fingerprints, credit card, payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United States
