|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

SimpliFi launches Card as a Service plaftorm after closing Seed round

Tuesday 3 August 2021 15:15 CET | News

UAE-based payments platform SimpliFi has launched its `cards as a service` platform in the Middle East and Pakistan region.

Composed of publicly available APIs and dedicated portal, any business, be it a fintech, gig platform, enterprise or SME, can issue cards instantly and manage their programme end to end through SimpliFi. 

SimpliFi secured an undisclosed Seed funding round earlier in 2021 led by Raed Ventures with participation from Rally Cap, Sukna Ventures, along with a number of angels including Chris Adelsbach, Idris Bello, Osama AlRaee, Abdullah Mohammed Al-Dosari and current and former  executives at Facebook, Careem, Plaid, and Remitly.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: contactless payments, virtual card, funding, payments infrastructure
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Pakistan
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like