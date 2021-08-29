|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Seylan Bank unveils Visa Business Banking Debit Card

Monday 30 August 2021 15:28 CET | News

Sri Lanka-based Seylan Bank unveiled the first-ever Seylan-Visa Business Banking Debit Card for its SME customers recently to convert cash transactions to POS.

The bespoke Visa Business Banking Debit Card can be used by SMEs to make payments through electronic platforms, make use of promotional offerings, and segregate business and personal payments at the same time.

The Visa Business Banking Debit Card is being offered by Seylan Bank, in place of the traditional cash and cheque payment options to the segment. This will allow the ability to undertake POS transactions, give them better security over carrying cash, and enable reconciliation of payments. Seylan Bank also announced it will conduct educational workshops for cardholders to enhance their knowledge on related subject matters.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: corporate card, product launch, POS, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Sri Lanka
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like