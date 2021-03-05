|
Seneca Women, Mastercard, Deserve launch credit card to advance women in the economy

Friday 5 March 2021 14:34 CET | News

Seneca Women, a global leadership and media platform, together with Mastercard and Deserve, has announced a credit card created to advance women in the economy.

According to the press release, the Card by Seneca Women, scheduled to launch in the spring of 2021, is the first-ever credit card to reward cardholders for shopping at women-owned businesses that are included in the Seneca Women Marketplace. The Marketplace for cardholders will launch with over 1 million women-owned businesses. The card also helps drive donations to women-focused nonprofits.

Moreover, cardholders will get 3% cash back when they shop from women-owned businesses included in the Seneca Women Marketplace. The Marketplace for cardholders will launch with more than 1 million women-owned businesses and will grow as cardholders and others nominate additional  businesses for inclusion. The card also provides 2% cash back on purchases in cardholders’ top spending category for the month and 1% cash back on every other purchase, and has no annual fee.

Furthermore, to make a greater impact, cardholders will be able to use their rewards to support women-focused nonprofits that are part of the Women’s Economic Future Fund. The fund was created by Seneca Women in partnership with Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors with founding contributors P&G and Mastercard to bolster nonprofits that serve and support women.

The waitlist to apply for The Card by Seneca Women is open now and is located at www.card.senecawomen.com. A credit card for small businesses is anticipated to follow later in 2021.


