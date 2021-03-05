Seneca Women, Mastercard, Deserve launch credit card to advance women in the economy

According to the press release, the Card by Seneca Women, scheduled to launch in the spring of 2021, is the first-ever credit card to reward cardholders for shopping at women-owned businesses that are included in the Seneca Women Marketplace. The Marketplace for cardholders will launch with over 1 million women-owned businesses. The card also helps drive donations to women-focused nonprofits.
Moreover, cardholders will get 3% cash back when they shop from women-owned businesses included in the Seneca Women Marketplace. The Marketplace for cardholders will launch with more than 1 million women-owned businesses and will grow as cardholders and others nominate additional businesses for inclusion. The card also provides 2% cash back on purchases in cardholders’ top spending category for the month and 1% cash back on every other purchase, and has no annual fee.
Furthermore, to make a greater impact, cardholders will be able to use their rewards to support women-focused nonprofits that are part of the Women’s Economic Future Fund. The fund was created by Seneca Women in partnership with Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors with founding contributors P&G and Mastercard to bolster nonprofits that serve and support women.
The waitlist to apply for The Card by Seneca Women is open now and is located at www.card.senecawomen.com. A credit card for small businesses is anticipated to follow later in 2021.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions