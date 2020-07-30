Sections
News

SBM Bank rolls out new co-branded business credit card

Thursday 30 July 2020 10:47 CET | News

SBM Bank India has partnered with YAP, EnKash, and RuPay to launch the SBM EnKash RuPay Business Card in India. 

This corporate credit card uses the RuPay network and will be available upon issuance through digital and paperless onboarding for small businesses and startups from the bank. YAP is an India-based API platform for banking and payments that has a presence in Asian markets while Enkash is also an India-based B2B payments platform. RuPay is a card platform created by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The aim of the business card is to enable the management of expenditure and finances through expense tracking and a 30-day credit period on business purchases, bill payments, travel expenses, supplier payments, and other outgoings. The corporate card also provides a dashboard for businesses to analyse expenditure, according to CPI.

More: Link


Keywords: SBM bank, business credit card, co-branded, India, Yap, EnKash, RuPay, SBM EnKash RuPay Business Card, digital onboarding, small businesses, startup, API platform, banking, payments, B2B payments, card platform, National Payments Corporation of India, NPCI, expense tracking, bill payments, travel expenses
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: India
