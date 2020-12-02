|
SBI, NPCI and JCB launch the SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card

Wednesday 2 December 2020

State Bank of India (SBI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and JCB International (JCB) have announced the launch of the SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card.

The card has been launched on the RuPay network by SBI in association with JCB. It allows customers to make transactions at ATMs and POS terminals across the globe under the JCB network as well as to shop online from JCB partnered international ecommerce merchants.

The card also supports RuPay offline wallet-based transactions. Customers will be able to load the offline wallet and use it for retail and transportation payments in India.


