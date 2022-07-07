Sberbank reuses bank card chips to fight shortage

The harsh economic sanctions imposed on the country caused a mass-chain of disruptions and have significantly impacted Russia’s access to certain goods, with bans on advanced technology being one of the most important.
The National Card Payment System (NSPK) has announced in April 2022 that there weren’t enough card chips to meet the country’s demand for issuing home-grown Mir banking cards, as European chip suppliers refused to work with sanctioned Russian banks. Moreover, with major card issuers like Mastercard and Visa suspending their operations across the country, the Moscow Government was not left with many solutions.
By reusing chips from un-activated cards, Mir has managed to save over USD 15 million, as 375,000 cards remain un-activated each month.
The NSPK has also turned to Chinese companies for supplies of microprocessors, amid the same sanctions imposed by Western governments and companies.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions