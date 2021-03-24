|
News

Santander accelerates the rollout of eco-friendly cards in Europe

Wednesday 24 March 2021 14:45 CET | News

Banco Santander has announced accelerating the rollout of eco-friendly cards in the Europe region, supporting its green transition.

By 2025, all debit, credit and pre-paid cards across Poland, Portugal, Spain, and the UK will be made of sustainable materials, such as recycled PVC or corn-based plastic substitute.

Santander, which has more than 30 million debit, credit, and pre-paid cards in the Europe region, is also simplifying its card offering since 2020 by reducing card options by over 30% by 2021.

As part of the simplification process, the bank is adopting a single design for all debit, credit, and pre-paid cards across Europe. The new cards, which include an eco logo, have a design for each customer segment for easier identification and include a notch at the bottom of the card to aid accessibility for the blind.


