News

Samsung, SoFi partner to launch Samsung Pay debit card

Friday 8 May 2020 15:18 CET | News

Samsung has announced plans of launching a Samsung Pay debit card in the summer of 2020. 

According to The Verge, Samsung will partner with US-based personal finance company SoFi to launch the card, which will be backed by a cash management account.

Samsung is also developing a ‘mobile-first money management platform’, according the company’s officials. However, there aren’t revealed any details regarding what features that money management platform, or the upcoming debit card may have. Yet, Samsung’s officials are expected to share more information in the upcoming weeks, The Verge concluded.

Keywords: Samsung, launch, Samsung Pay, debit card, SoFi, US
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United States
