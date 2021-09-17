|
Samsung Pay now supports TD cards

Friday 17 September 2021 14:52 CET | News

Samsung Pay has announced that it now supports TD access cards and TD credit cards.

With this announcement, Canada-based TD bank joins RBC and CIBC as another major Canadian bank supported by Samsung Pay. Samsung says that the expansion will provide broader access to contactless payments, which have accounted for 60% of all transactions in Canada since the beginning of 2021.

Users can pay using the app on a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone or wearable device. Mobile wallet services such as Samsung Pay and Google Pay offer the convenience of integrating contactless payment methods into smartphones, reducing the need to carry around a bulky wallet.


More: Link


Keywords: Samsung Pay, Google Pay, credit card, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Canada
