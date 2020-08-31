Samsung Pay Card launched in South Korea

It is a physical credit card, specifically designed for Samsung Pay users. Customers can apply for the Samsung Pay Card and manage it only via the Samsung Pay app.
Users can check the card number, discounts, payment amount due, and performance of the card using the Samsung Pay app. They can also block overseas payments using the app. Samsung Pay card offers a 1% discount when purchases are made in offline stores and a 1.5% discount when transactions are done on online websites.
Until December 31, Samsung Pay Card will offer a 0.5% additional discount for Samsung Pay payments. A 2% discount will be offered when purchases are made on online shopping websites. When payments are made at the Samsung Pay coupon shop, users would be eligible to receive a 3% discount. There would be a 2% discount for postpaid transportation payments.
