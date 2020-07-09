Sections
News

Samsung Pay adds TransferWise to its list of issuers in UK

Thursday 9 July 2020 14:12 CET | News

Samsung has announced that its digital wallet, Samsung Pay, is now available to TransferWise cardholders in the UK.

According to the press release, the partnership between Samsung and UK-based online money transfer company TransferWise – which began in late June 2020 – will bring two new TransferWise cards to Samsung Pay: the TransferWise debit Mastercard and the TransferWise debit Mastercard for Business.

Therefore, Samsung Pay customers will be enabled to hold more than 50 currencies at once to use in more than 70 countries around the world, while they spend abroad. Regarding business users, expenses will be done on-the-move whether home or abroad, while all payments remain secured through Samsung Pay.

Keywords: Samsung, digital wallet, Samsung Pay, TransferWise, issuer, cardholders, UK, TransferWise debit Mastercard, TransferWise debit Mastercard for Business, currencies
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United Kingdom
Payments & Commerce

