Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Samsung, Curve, Mastercard to launch the Samsung Pay Card

Wednesday 24 June 2020 14:17 CET | News

Samsung’s digital banking platform Samsung Pay has partnered with fintech Curve and Mastercard to launch the Samsung Pay Card.

The digital payment solution will enable Samsung customers to manage their finances by offering a single view of spend. With the ability to sync multiple loyalty and bank cards in one place, the Samsung Pay Card will offer customers a digital wallet experience through their mobile device.

Samsung Pay Card will be officially launched in the UK later in 2020, as a result of the Europe-based partnership between Samsung and Curve, according to the official press release.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Samsung, Curve, Mastercard, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pay Card, digital banking, fintech, view of spend, cards, loyalty cards, bank cards, digital wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like