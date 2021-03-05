Samsung and Mastercard are integrating fingerprint scanners into credit cards

According to t3n.de, the fingerprint scanner on cards could eliminate the need for a limit on contactless payments. Instead of entering a pin, it would be sufficient to place a finger on a provided field and the owner of the card would be verified and the purchase completed.
Mastercard had announced the development of a credit card with an integrated fingerprint scanner in 2017. However, the technology, although it had been tested, had not reached the mass market, due to the significantly higher production costs. Now Mastercard is able to provide its partner Samsung with the appropriate biometric hardware. Samsung Card belongs to the South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics, which aims to bring Mastercard's biometric credit card into circulation during the course of 2021.
