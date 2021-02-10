SadaPay, Mastercard launch numberless, contactless-enabled cards in the MEA region

The launch is aimed to further strengthen Mastercard’s commitment to promote financial inclusion in emerging markets and encourage the adoption of secure digital payment methods. The numberless card is the first implementation of Mastercard’s Digital First program in Pakistan and the wider MEA region.
The new offering has been designed to provide SadaPay users with a way to transact both online and offline. The physical version of the card is completely numberless, both front and back, thus providing protection from the prospect of theft of personal and financial information. The card details are stored within the SadaPay app.
