|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

SadaPay, Mastercard launch numberless, contactless-enabled cards in the MEA region

Wednesday 10 February 2021 11:36 CET | News

Pakistan-based online money management platform SadaPay and Mastercard have announced the launch of numberless, contactless-enabled cards in the Middle East & Africa region.

The launch is aimed to further strengthen Mastercard’s commitment to promote financial inclusion in emerging markets and encourage the adoption of secure digital payment methods. The numberless card is the first implementation of Mastercard’s Digital First program in Pakistan and the wider MEA region.

The new offering has been designed to provide SadaPay users with a way to transact both online and offline. The physical version of the card is completely numberless, both front and back, thus providing protection from the prospect of theft of personal and financial information. The card details are stored within the SadaPay app.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: SadaPay, Mastercard, product launch, Middle East, Africa, MEA, cards, contactless payments, online payments, fraud prevention, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Middle East
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like