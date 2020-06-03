Sections
News

Royal Voluntary Service selects Starling Bank and PFS to provide cards for vulnerable

Wednesday 3 June 2020 15:36 CET | News

UK-based charity Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) has selected Starling Bank and PFS to provide cards to NHS volunteer responders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The critically vulnerable and self-isolated people can apply for the new cards and appoint the NHS volunteers to make purchases on their behalf. They can use an app called GoodSAM to find these volunteers for their grocery shopping, collecting prescriptions, and ‘check-in and chat’ phone calls.

Starling Bank is offering an extra debit card named Connected card, which can be added to a customer’s Starling account. The balance limit of the fee-free card is capped at EUR 225, and it can be used only in physical stores.

The PFS prepaid card can be handed to an NHS volunteer who can pay for food and other essential household items at selected retailers that accept Mastercard, on customer’s behalf. The customers can top up the card with as much amount as they like via bank transfers, debit, or credit cards.

The contactless payment limit is capped at EUR 50, which removes the need for PIN sharing. Cardholders can check their balances and history on the PFS cardholder portal.


More: Link


