|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Robinhood launches new cash card

Wednesday 23 March 2022 15:06 CET | News

US-based stock trading and investment app Robinhood has rolled out a new cash card for its customers.

Robinhood officials have stated that the cash card builds on its strategy to democratise finance by giving debit card customers the same benefits and rewards previously reserved for credit card holders. When customers invest in themselves, Robinhood Money will give them a bonus of 10-100% (capped at USD 10) on their weekly round-ups.

As they spend, customers can choose to round-up their change to the nearest dollar and invest it in their choice of assets. Additionally, customers can set up their direct deposit and apply to get access to their paycheck up to two days early. They can also use Robinhood’s split your paycheck feature to automatically invest in assets in their brokerage and crypto accounts.

The new Cash Card customers will also have access to 24/7 phone support, in-app educational resources, and access to a large selection of assets through Robinhood. This will replace the existing Cash Management product, where customers’ investing and spending cash were all in their brokerage account, according to fintechnews.ch.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Robinhood, product launch, cryptocurrency, credit card, cash management
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like