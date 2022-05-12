|
News

Razer Merchant Services partners with Discover Global Network

Thursday 12 May 2022 14:33 CET | News

Malaysia-based Razer Merchant Services (RMS) has become an acquirer for Discover Global Network to enable card acceptance at online merchants in Malaysia.

By enabling the card scheme, local merchants would access a global customer segment with a diversified payment acceptance as the ecommerce industry continues to experience increased growth. GlobalData's E-Commerce Analytics reports that ecommerce payments in Malaysia is estimated to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 18.3% from USD 7.1 billion in 2021 to USD 13.8 billion in 2025.

Razer’s company officials stated that this partnership cements RMS' strategy in enabling comprehensive payment channels for their online merchants, thus, providing diverse payment options for their customers. RMS merchants can further expand their business reach by casting a wider net in the regional and global market as they look to replicate the offerings with Diners Club International and Discover across Southeast Asia.

Cost-reduction methods through a single seamless integration through RMS will benefit ecommerce merchants while providing a variety of payment methods to drive ecommerce sales locally and globally. Cardholders on Discover Global Network can seamlessly pay RMS merchant by selecting the ‘Diners Club International or Discover’ option as the preferred payment channel, filling up the details and completing the payment, reducing another barrier for global ecommerce operations.


