Razer Merchant Services partners with Discover Global Network

By enabling the card scheme, local merchants would access a global customer segment with a diversified payment acceptance as the ecommerce industry continues to experience increased growth. GlobalData's E-Commerce Analytics reports that ecommerce payments in Malaysia is estimated to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 18.3% from USD 7.1 billion in 2021 to USD 13.8 billion in 2025.
Razer’s company officials stated that this partnership cements RMS' strategy in enabling comprehensive payment channels for their online merchants, thus, providing diverse payment options for their customers. RMS merchants can further expand their business reach by casting a wider net in the regional and global market as they look to replicate the offerings with Diners Club International and Discover across Southeast Asia.
Cost-reduction methods through a single seamless integration through RMS will benefit ecommerce merchants while providing a variety of payment methods to drive ecommerce sales locally and globally. Cardholders on Discover Global Network can seamlessly pay RMS merchant by selecting the ‘Diners Club International or Discover’ option as the preferred payment channel, filling up the details and completing the payment, reducing another barrier for global ecommerce operations.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions