Razer Fintech announces prepaid card in collaboration with Visa

Tuesday 6 October 2020 15:35 CET | News

Razer Fintech has announced the launch of its new prepaid solution for the Singapore market, the Razer Card issued in collaboration with Visa.
Users can sign up and use the virtual card at no subscription, with the option to upgrade to a Standard or Premium physical card. With the integration of this new prepaid card solution into the Razer Pay app, users of the Razer Card can: 

  • make digital payments at merchant locations worldwide where Visa is accepted, including online, in-store, contactless, and chip transactions;

  • receive cashback for payment purchases;

  • gain access to a gamified rewards system through the Razer Pay app;

  • opt-in for a complementary virtual card via Razer Pay.

The card will first be available only to select users until the end of 2020 via a beta testing programme.

