|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Railsbank, Paceline collaborate on health and wellness credit card

Thursday 25 March 2021 14:15 CET | News

Global BaaS and Credit Card-as-a-Service (CCaaS) platform Railsbank and retail health and wellness platform Paceline are collaborating on a health and wellness credit card. 

This Paceline branded credit card allows users to earn category-based cashback based on both their physical activity as well as what they spend. Paceline card members will earn elevated cash back on health and wellness transactions, and earning boosts when they achieve the weekly fitness milestone on the core Paceline app.

Paceline has already built a community of health enthusiasts that connect its app to their wearables to track fitness goals. Currently, active users have logged over 4.6 million workouts, totaling 128 million minutes, earning rewards to brands like Amazon, Starbucks, Athleta, Sun Basket, Hyperice, and Echelon. These active Paceline customers will be first in line for this credit card offer. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BaaS, cashback, credit card, partnership
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Cards
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like