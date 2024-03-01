Premier Bank and Mastercard launch Shari'ah-compliant cards in Kenya

This initiative aims to improve secure and accessible financial services tailored to meet the diverse needs of Kenya’s population and its growing digital economy.
The newly launched Premier Mastercard suite incorporates features such as contactless payments, global acceptance, and security measures. These offerings are designed to align with the principles of Islamic finance while addressing the financial requirements of individuals and businesses in Kenya.
This collaboration highlights Premier Bank and Mastercard’s focus on fostering financial inclusion and delivering innovative solutions. Customers will benefit from access to digital payments, the ability to transact online and in-store, and cash withdrawal services from Premier Bank ATMs nationwide.
The Premier Mastercard suite also provides exclusive perks, including Lounge Access via the World Elite Card, comprehensive travel insurance, and localised merchant offers. Customers can enjoy discounts on retail shopping at Carrefour, dining through Uber Eats and KFC, and travel savings with major airlines.
To mark the launch, Premier Bank is offering promotional incentives such as cashback rewards and discounts at select stores for early adopters of the new debit cards.
This partnership reinforces the ongoing commitment of both institutions to improve digital banking experiences and support Kenya's transition to a more inclusive and technology-driven financial landscape.
Kenya’s broader digital transformation provides a strong foundation for the launch of Premier Bank’s Shari'ah-compliant card suite. The country has seen a rapid shift toward digital financial services, with mobile money penetration reaching over 80% of the adult population, driven by platforms like M-Pesa. This has significantly altered consumer behaviour, leading to increased adoption of mobile payments, online banking, and ecommerce. By the end of 2024, Kenya’s ecommerce market is projected to reach USD 793.7 million, reflecting a growing demand for digital payment solutions. Additionally, the Kenyan government’s push toward a cashless economy, exemplified by its promotion of digital financial inclusion and the introduction of initiatives such as the National Payment System, further accelerates the adoption of secure and accessible financial services. This environment positions the Premier Mastercard suite to cater to a digitally savvy and increasingly mobile-first population.
