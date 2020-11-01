PostBank, UnionPay International launch new payments card in Uganda

With the UnionPay PostCard, PostBank customers can now transact at over 3,000 merchant points in Uganda and over 31 million merchants across 179 countries.
The partnership between PostBank and UnionPay International aims to expand the bank’s services beyond Uganda’s borders. The bank has rolled out instant issuance of the card in a number of branches and intends to extend this capability across its branch network by the end of 2020.
Additionally, via this partnership, PostBank customers are enabled to pay with e-wallets in Uganda and other countries in the region as well as in China. Customers can also access UnionPay products such as UnionPay QR code wallets, HCE wallets, and UnionPay contactless payments.
