|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PostBank, UnionPay International launch new payments card in Uganda

Thursday 26 November 2020 15:05 CET | News

PostBank Uganda and UnionPay International have announced the launch of the UnionPay PostCard, a new payments card that allows the bank’s customers to make transactions across the world.

With the UnionPay PostCard, PostBank customers can now transact at over 3,000 merchant points in Uganda and over 31 million merchants across 179 countries.

The partnership between PostBank and UnionPay International aims to expand the bank’s services beyond Uganda’s borders. The bank has rolled out instant issuance of the card in a number of branches and intends to extend this capability across its branch network by the end of 2020.

Additionally, via this partnership, PostBank customers are enabled to pay with e-wallets in Uganda and other countries in the region as well as in China. Customers can also access UnionPay products such as UnionPay QR code wallets, HCE wallets, and UnionPay contactless payments.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PostBank, UnionPay International, product launch, Uganda, Africa, UnionPay PostCard, card payments, e-wallets, UnionPay QR code wallet, HCE wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Uganda
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like