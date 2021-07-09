|
Postbank Bulgaria launches its ONE mobile wallet in collaboration with Software Group

Friday 9 July 2021 12:37 CET | News

Postbank Bulgaria has partnered Software Group to develop its mobile wallet, ONE.

The diverse capabilities of the wallet, currently available for active users, enable the bank's customers to make payments in all retail outlets in the country and abroad, where a contactless POS terminal is available.

Some of the wallet’s features include payments via ATM, POS, and Internet, blocking/unblocking all cards issued by the bank, money transfers between the wallet users, adding loyalty cards through QR code. Contactless payments using Apple Watch, Garmin, or FitBit smartwatches are also available.


