News

PNC Treasury Management releases B2C Direct to Debit Card

Thursday 3 September 2020 14:31 CET | News

PNC Treasury Management has announced it has expanded its payment offerings by adding push-to-debit card capabilities, called Direct to Debit Card. 

This addition to PNC's payment ecosystem provides businesses with the option to send consumers payments 24/7, 365 days a year through an eligible debit card. Built through a collaboration between PNC and Visa, through Visa's real-time push payments platform, Visa Direct, Direct to Debit Card looks to bridge the gap in business-to-consumer payments by providing businesses with a way to pay consumers without using bank account numbers or third-party payment apps. 

This solution routes payments to consumers using their 16-digit debit card number, which are processed in real-time. Companies can utilise Direct to Debit Card for a multitude of business needs, including traditional payroll processing, paying on demand, and independent contractor payments, according to the official press release.

Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United States
Payments & Commerce

