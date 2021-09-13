|
News

Pine Labs partners with OneCard

Monday 13 September 2021

Pine Labs, an India-based payment service provider has partnered with credit card company OneCard to extend its monthly installments offering to all OneCard credit card holders.

With this collaboration OneCard credit card holders will be able to benefit from interest-free EMI on their credit card for their mid and high-value purchases made at Pine Labs PoS terminals across India.

This will enable credit card customers of OneCard shopping at retail outlets powered by Pine Labs PoS terminals to seamlessly convert their purchase transactions into no-interest monthly instalments.

Pine Labs is aiming to target the tech-savvy population serviced by OneCard, while OneCard aims to solve the problem of short-term liquidity without burdening its customers with high interest fees.


